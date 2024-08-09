NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 316 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.89.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $215.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.36. The stock has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $180.75 and a one year high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

