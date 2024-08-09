NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 3,507 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,492,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at $77,000.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average is $37.74.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
