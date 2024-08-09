NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 3,507 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,492,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at $77,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average is $37.74.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.