NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 745 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1,508.0% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.