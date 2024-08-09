NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 750 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tidewater by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,814,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,956,000 after purchasing an additional 985,398 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Tidewater by 11.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,323,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,055,000 after buying an additional 243,489 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tidewater by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,805,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,195,000 after buying an additional 31,292 shares during the last quarter. Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. purchased a new stake in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at $34,898,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tidewater

In related news, Director Darron M. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $103,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,038.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Quintin Kneen sold 166,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.76, for a total value of $17,224,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,834,099.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darron M. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $103,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,038.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 512,909 shares of company stock worth $54,277,485. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TDW shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tidewater from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TDW

Tidewater Stock Up 2.8 %

TDW stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day moving average is $90.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.20. Tidewater Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.53 and a 1-year high of $111.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.85 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $18.10 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 0.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Tidewater Profile

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.