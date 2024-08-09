NBC Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 396.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 345.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $34.39 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $29.62 and a 12 month high of $39.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.31.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

