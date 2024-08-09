NBC Securities Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $70.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $94.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.06.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

