NBC Securities Inc. Has $874,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCU. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,029,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,767,000 after acquiring an additional 690,888 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 5,129.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,853 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,373,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 104,549 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,185.9% in the 1st quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,354,000 after buying an additional 1,104,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 988,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,201,000 after buying an additional 169,164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCU opened at $16.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

