NBC Securities Inc. Has $919,000 Stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6,063.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MODG shares. Bank of America cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $17.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

Insider Activity at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

NYSE MODG opened at $11.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $17.74.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

