NBC Securities Inc. Has $923,000 Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.2% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 25.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:JCI opened at $67.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $75.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.66.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,892 shares of company stock valued at $197,011. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on JCI. UBS Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.