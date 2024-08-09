NBC Securities Inc. Has $925,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,040 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,891 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,656,836 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,369,312,000 after buying an additional 976,592 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,913 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $124,216,000 after acquiring an additional 211,608 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,823.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 249,885 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 236,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,917 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $14,726,000 after purchasing an additional 20,894 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 3.8 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $58.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

