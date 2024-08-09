NBC Securities Inc. Increases Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK)

NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc. owned about 0.39% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,167,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $20.10.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0641 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.