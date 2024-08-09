NBC Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,520 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 14,650.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of NetApp by 706.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $119.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.10. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $135.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

NetApp Increases Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

NetApp declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NTAP. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $424,518.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,565.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,565.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $1,108,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,968,758.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

