NBC Securities Inc. Purchases 1,318 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $96.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.09. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $88.46 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

