NBC Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $98.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $104.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.54. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

