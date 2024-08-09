NBC Securities Inc. Sells 1,960 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

NBC Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 107.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.29.

Dycom Industries Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of DY opened at $184.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.42 and a 1 year high of $188.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.85.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $149,354.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

