NBC Securities Inc. Sells 2,011 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 411,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.18. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $49.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

