NBC Securities Inc. Sells 2,664 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

NBC Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOBL. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,741,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

BATS:NOBL opened at $99.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.