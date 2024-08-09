NBC Securities Inc. Sells 362 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 56,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,945,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,523,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,465,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Altria Group stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.