NBC Securities Inc. Sells 499 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWP stock opened at $107.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.92. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.24 and a 52-week high of $115.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.