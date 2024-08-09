Needham & Company LLC Cuts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $140.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.53.

Get Datadog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $114.06 on Friday. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 356.44, a P/E/G ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $248,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,705.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $248,271.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,705.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,246,307.15. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 282,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,940,858.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 857,306 shares of company stock worth $101,950,263 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 743.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.