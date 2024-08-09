Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 113.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IMCR. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Immunocore stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. Immunocore has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Immunocore will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Immunocore by 0.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Immunocore by 65.8% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 313,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,621,000 after acquiring an additional 124,417 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Immunocore by 23.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 264,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 49,882 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Immunocore by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 875,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in Immunocore by 16.2% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 397,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after acquiring an additional 55,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

