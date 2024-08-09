Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 102.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COGT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ COGT opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $849.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.71.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

