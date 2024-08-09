Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.94.

Paramount Global Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -68.06, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.78. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

