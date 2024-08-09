Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $632.00 and last traded at $629.96. 1,026,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,923,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $609.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $681.21.

Netflix Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $271.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $653.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $616.45.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total value of $12,635,485.94. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $36,114.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,785 shares of company stock worth $60,416,265 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 380.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 642.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

