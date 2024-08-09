Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Ingrid Delaet Sells 273 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.70, for a total value of $40,322.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,607 shares in the company, valued at $975,853.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $146.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.63. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.68.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

