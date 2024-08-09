Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

NVRO has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $9.00 to $8.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Nevro from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

NVRO opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $208.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $104.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 431,136 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Nevro by 490.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 605,134 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nevro by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 380.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 341,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter worth $8,498,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

