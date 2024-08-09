New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $275.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. New Jersey Resources updated its FY24 guidance to $2.85-3.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.850-3.000 EPS.

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $44.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.99. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,788,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 26,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,198,596.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,601,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 3,400 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,788,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,207,996. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NJR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

