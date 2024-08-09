New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $56.49 and last traded at $55.10, with a volume of 293562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.13.

The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.82 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYT. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 7.2% in the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 494.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 5.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average of $47.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.06.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

