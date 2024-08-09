New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $56.49 and last traded at $55.10, with a volume of 293562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.13.

The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.82 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. New York Times’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at New York Times

In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Times

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 903,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,827,000 after buying an additional 275,212 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 122,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 51,801 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in New York Times by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 195,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in New York Times by 3,368.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 176,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Times Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.06.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

