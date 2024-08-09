Newpark Resources, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newpark Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newpark Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NR. B. Riley boosted their target price on Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Newpark Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

NR opened at $7.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $647.54 million, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 2.89. Newpark Resources has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $8.65.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Newpark Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 495.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

