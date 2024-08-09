NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Down to $6.39

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.39, but opened at $6.00. NextDecade shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 597,600 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen raised their price objective on NextDecade from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

NextDecade Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.64). Research analysts expect that NextDecade Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextDecade news, major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc bought 11,690,909 shares of NextDecade stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $87,681,817.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,536,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,522,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hgc Next Inv Llc purchased 11,690,909 shares of NextDecade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $87,681,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,536,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,522,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director York Capital Management Global sold 35,072,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $263,045,527.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,264,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,982,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of NextDecade by 138.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NextDecade by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

See Also

