NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Senior Officer Jason Michael Pellaers Sells 2,145 Shares of Stock

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jason Michael Pellaers sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.78, for a total transaction of C$40,283.10.

NFI Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$19.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38. NFI Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.89 and a 52-week high of C$19.30.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC raised shares of NFI Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of NFI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.00.

NFI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.