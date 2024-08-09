NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Price Up 2.1%

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.13 and last traded at $74.01. Approximately 1,952,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,411,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.30.

NIKE Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

