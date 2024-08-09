Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) CEO Stephen J. Girsky Sells 4,636 Shares of Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen J. Girsky sold 4,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $35,929.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Nikola Stock Up 6.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nikola Co. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($3.00). The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 million.
NKLA has been the subject of several research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.
