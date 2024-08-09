Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) CEO Stephen J. Girsky Sells 4,636 Shares of Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen J. Girsky sold 4,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $35,929.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,910.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nikola Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nikola Co. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($3.00). The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Nikola by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 291,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 127,856 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Nikola by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 729,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 135,041 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Nikola by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,466,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,089 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nikola by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 43,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its stake in Nikola by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

NKLA has been the subject of several research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKLA

About Nikola

(Get Free Report)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.