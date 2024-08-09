Noble Financial Weighs in on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) – Noble Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now expects that the construction company will earn $0.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $170.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLDD

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

Shares of GLDD opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $597.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 520.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.0% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

(Get Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.