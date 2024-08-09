Northland Capmk Comments on Select Water Solutions, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Select Water Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Select Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Select Water Solutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $365.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Select Water Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company.

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of WTTR opened at $10.96 on Friday. Select Water Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $12.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.69.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 36.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Skarke sold 13,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $131,257.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 380,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,994.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Select Water Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Select Water Solutions by 57.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Select Water Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 55.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Select Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

