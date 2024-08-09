Northland Capmk Comments on SoundThinking, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SSTI)

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk dropped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for SoundThinking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for SoundThinking’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get SoundThinking alerts:

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.48 million. SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SSTI. Lake Street Capital started coverage on SoundThinking in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on SoundThinking from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoundThinking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SSTI

SoundThinking Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $14.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. SoundThinking has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in SoundThinking by 14.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,331,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 70.3% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 231,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 95,492 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking during the second quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SoundThinking by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoundThinking

(Get Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.