Northland Capmk Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Manitex International in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Manitex International’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Manitex International’s FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MNTX. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Manitex International in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manitex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

MNTX stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Manitex International has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $9.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Manitex International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Manitex International by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Manitex International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 307,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Manitex International by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manitex International by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 172,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 84,029 shares in the last quarter. 46.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

