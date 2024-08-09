Northland Capmk Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL)

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Sezzle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.66. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sezzle’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sezzle’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Sezzle alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SEZL. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sezzle in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sezzle in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company.

Sezzle Price Performance

Shares of SEZL opened at $106.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $602.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71. Sezzle has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $107.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.05 and a 200-day moving average of $67.11.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 7.79%.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEZL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,369,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Justin Krause sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $160,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,226.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,955 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $325,061.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 460,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,869,946.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Justin Krause sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $160,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,226.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,469 shares of company stock valued at $7,056,371. Insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Sezzle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.