Northland Securities Boosts Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Price Target to $20.00

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of UTI opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $923.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.48.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $177.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $95,703.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 95,120.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

