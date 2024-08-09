NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Director Britt E. Ide Sells 688 Shares

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $35,720.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NWE opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.45. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average is $50.04.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 41.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 58.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 27,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 83.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWE. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

