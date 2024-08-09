Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Bought by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth $226,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 58,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $15.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.95. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19.

Insider Transactions at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at $220,440. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

