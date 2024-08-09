Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.530-1.530 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCLH. Mizuho upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.38.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

