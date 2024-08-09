Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Gap Down to $130.12

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $130.12, but opened at $122.69. Novo Nordisk A/S shares last traded at $122.36, with a volume of 2,185,405 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Argus boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.
