Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.750-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.150-0.250 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NUS stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.09. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $516.54 million, a P/E ratio of -173.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $417.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.55 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,589.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

