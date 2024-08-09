NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Up 9.7%

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shot up 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.92. 1,424,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 5,032,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 342.39%. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $108,134.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,539.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NuScale Power by 25.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at $64,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 100.0% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 44.3% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

