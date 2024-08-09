Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share (NASDAQ:NVCT)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Nuvectis Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now expects that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.24). The consensus estimate for Nuvectis Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.29) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Nuvectis Pharma’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.15.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Tuesday.

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Up 3.0 %

NVCT opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.46. Nuvectis Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30.

Institutional Trading of Nuvectis Pharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 298,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 9.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 168,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

