nVent Electric plc Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.28 Per Share (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for nVent Electric in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.29. The consensus estimate for nVent Electric’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

nVent Electric Trading Up 3.4 %

NVT opened at $62.77 on Friday. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $86.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.84.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In related news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,832.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of nVent Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 936,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,738,000 after acquiring an additional 132,128 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 410,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,479,000 after buying an additional 25,482 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in nVent Electric by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

