O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Director John Humphrey Buys 15,000 Shares

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) Director John Humphrey acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $169,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 84,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,765.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
O-I Glass Price Performance
Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on OI shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.
O-I Glass Company Profile
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.
