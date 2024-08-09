O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Director John Humphrey Buys 15,000 Shares

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) Director John Humphrey acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $169,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 84,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,765.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.89. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,362,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,220,000 after acquiring an additional 221,823 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,615,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,358,000 after purchasing an additional 728,493 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,511,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,082,000 after purchasing an additional 703,308 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,644,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,870,000 after buying an additional 641,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 21.3% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,505,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,884,000 after buying an additional 439,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on OI shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

