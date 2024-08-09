O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Stock Holdings Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,737 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of O-I Glass worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at $27,562,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 2,808,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,340 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $14,603,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,615,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,358,000 after acquiring an additional 728,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,644,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,870,000 after acquiring an additional 641,493 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O-I Glass news, Director John Humphrey bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $169,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,765.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

